Call for taking care of special children

Salim Ahmed

The government and private sector should equally take care of special children as they are precious asset and future of the country and can play important role in economic progress and prosperity of the country.

These views were expressed by the President LABARD Pervez Malik, LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal while speaking at LABARD Mela 2018 at Ghulam Gilanni Park. LABARD General Secretary Mohammad Saeed Khan, Shaista Pervez, Ahmer Malik, Mohammad Abbas Khan, Bao Bashir, people from different walks of life and over 5000 special children were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the LABARD President Pervez Malik said that it is duty of every citizen to play his role for the betterment of the society. They said that over 10 per cent population of all the developing countries consists of disabled persons that need to be taken care of by the rest of the 90 per cent in the larger interests of the whole society.

The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir suggested that the frequency of the LABARD Mela should be increases and should be arranged twice a year. He said that the special persons possess God gifted qualities but we all should make collective efforts for enhancing their skills so that they could become useful members of the society.

The LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal paid rich tributes to the organiasers of the LABARd mela and said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to extend cooperation the LABARD for this noble cause. He said that there is a provision in law that private sector and public sector will employ special persons by 1% and 2% respectively.

LCCI will motivate business community to show greater compliance to this law and may refer interested members to contact Job Placement Cell of LABARD in order to have suitable candidates.

The physically disabled thoroughly enjoyed the festival as many games and cultural activities were arranged for them. Many of them performed at the stage as well. Each handicapped was given a present containing some gifts and eateries.

