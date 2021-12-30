Call for strike on January 1 against Modi’s machinations in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat organizations have appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on January 1st against the ongoing genocide and Indian gov-ernment’s other imperialistic policies aimed at changing the demographic complexion of the occu-pied territory.

Posters have, once again, appeared on walls, pillars and electricity poles in the territory urging people to fully support call for the strike.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent on demolishing each and every thing that symbolizes the Kashmiris’ identity, history and culture.

He said, “From abrogation of article 370 to redefining of domicile law and from policies of land grab to delimitations and now opening of Kashmir’s land for Indian investors all are part of the racist regime’s settler colonialism campaign to politically degrade, dispossess and deprive Kashmiris of their rights and privileges”, the DFP spokesman said.

He said, on one hand, India is using political and ad-ministrative machinations to subdue and silence the Kashmiris while on the other, Indian forces have let loose a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

He appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe com-plete strike on January 1st against Indian govern-ment’s repressive and imperialistic policies aimed at changing the demographic complexion of IIOJK.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary, Dr Musaib Ahmad, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the dangerous anti-Kashmir policies of Modi regime and grim situation prevailing in IIOJK.

He strongly condemned the use of repressive and op-pressive tactics by India against the Kashmiris and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue free-dom struggle despite the Indian state terrorism.

He urged the people of IIOJK to observe strike on Sat-urday 01 January 2022 against discriminatory pro-posals by Delimitation Commission and genocide of Kashmiris by Indian forces to turn the Muslims majority into a minority in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Jammu Kashmir Bachao through the posters has called for complete shutdown on Janu-ary 01, 2022. The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electricity poles in Srinagar and other areas have demanded the granting of the UN-recognized right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.—KMS