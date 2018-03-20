Call for spreading message of Sufis

Hyderabad

The speakers at a peace conference have emphasised the need of spreading the message of Sufi Saints in order to counter extremism and terrorism and bringing bring peace and tranquillity in the society. Sindh is the land of great Sufi Saints who always preached the message of love, peace, affection and brotherhood and there is the need to spread over these universal messages in every nook and corner which not only help to counter extremism and terrorism but also ensure the interfaith harmony and peace in the society, they added.

The speakers emphasised this while addressing the “Peace Conference” organised by Odero Lal Welfare Society Tando Adam at Odero Lal on Sunday night. Fatima Brohi, Mehwish Abbasi, Masood Jamali, Mustafa Baloch, Baba Rajkumar alias Raju, Dr. Ashu Thamma, Wahid Sangrasi and Punhal Sariyo were among prominent who deliver their speeches in different sessions of the conference.

The speaker Punhal Sariyo said intolerance is against the teachings of Islam as it always promoted extremism and created gulf among the people of all sects and religions therefore the philosophy of humanity based on love, peace and affection could not prevail in the society until and unless setting aside the extremism and removal of misunderstandings among the people.

Dr. Ashu Thamma said that conflicts and riots on basis of extremism always brought destruction in the society with promotion of terrorism and killing of innocent persons.—APP