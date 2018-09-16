Call for shutdown against killings in IOK

Funerals in absentia held for martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the killings of six youth by Indian troops in Chowgam area of Kulgam district, yesterday.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the United Nations, Human Rights Council and all other international human rights watchdogs to take cognizance of the innocent killings and threat to the life of resistance leaders and activists in the occupied territory. The leaders extended their sympathies with the families of martyrs and dozens of people injured in action by the Indian forces during protests at Qazigund in Kulgam.

Shutdown was observed in Kulgam and Islamabad districts, today, to mourn the killings of six youth in Chewgam area of Qazigund. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road in the two districts. On the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, funerals in absentia for the martyrs were held in different places of the occupied territory. A large number of people including JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik participated in the funeral prayers held at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir at its general body meeting in Srinagar paid tributes to prominent lawyer and human rights activist, Peer Hissamud Din Advocate. A staunch supporter of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, Peer Hissamud Din was martyred by Indian army-backed gunmen at his Bemina residence in Srinagar on 15th of September in 2004. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a meeting in Srinagar condemned the illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar by Indian police. The meeting was presided over by senior party leader, Muhammad Sultan Magray. Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Ghulam Nabi Waseem also condemned the arrest of Shabbir Ahmed Dar.

Meanwhile, the nursing students at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar staged a protest demonstration to press for the release of their fellow, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, who was arrested on the fake charge of a recent attack on troops at Jhajjar Kotli in Riasi.

Indian agencies have started profiling the youth applying for passports and visas to travel abroad for higher education or employment. The youth falling between 18 and 25 years of age group, are particular target of tough scrutiny carried out by the Indian officials.—KMS

