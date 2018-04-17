Call for setting up National Commission on minorities rights

Staff Reporter

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Monday urged the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and other authorities concerned to expedite setting up of long-awaited National Commission for Minorities’ Rights.

Peter Jacob, the executive director CSJ, in a statement said, “It has been nearly four years since the Supreme Court passed orders and over two years since the Action Plan for Human Rights promised constituting a National Commission for Minorities’ Rights, but the authorities concerned have failed to

introduce any legislation for the purpose.”

The CSJ demanded that the proposed commission must have a mandate to monitor policies, protect and promote the rights of minorities as well as contribute advice on policy matters, in order to comply with court orders issued on June 19, 2014.

The statement said that the proposed commission should have powers like the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), to investigate and provide remedies in accordance with the UN Paris principles and independent from any political influence.

He said that the members of the proposed commission should be appointed on merit and the membership should not be limited to persons belonging to religious minorities in order to make it an empowered and operational body.