Call for restoration of Kashmir political process to resolve conflict

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (Ajk)

Nine top personalities from various fields of life expressed deep anguish over the recent escalation in violence in occupied Kashmir, according to a press statement.

The Indian big wigs who showed concern over the escalation of violence in the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir including Yashwant Sinha, former External Affairs and Finance Minister , Rajmohan Gandhi, Author, A.P.Shah, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Wajahat Habibullah, former Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, Vappala Balachandran, former Special Secretary, cabinet secretariat, Govt. of India, Kapil Kak, Air-vice Marshal (Retd), KC Singh, former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Bharat Bhushan, Journalist and Sushobha Barve, Executive Secretary, Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation said in a statement as under:-

“We note with deep anguish the recent escalation in violence in Kashmir. This has led to avoidable loss of civilian lives as well as that of security force personnel. What is worse is that the violence shows no signs of abating. In fact, it is being stoked further by unrestrained public statements by various actors and the talk of revenge. It is also evident that despite being aware of the futility of picking up arms, an increasing number of desperate youngsters are joining the ranks of militants.

At this critical juncture, when an entire generation of young Kashmiris finds itself at a cross-roads, we would like to urge everyone concerned to step back from the conflict. While picking up arms by the militants is bound to attract the use of force against them by the State, intensifying the confrontation can only worsen the situation. The solution to the present crisis in J&K lies in dialogue at the appropriate political level. Only by winning the hearts and minds of the people can their faith in the political process be restored”, the statement concluded.