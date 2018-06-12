Call for release of detainees before Eid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails including Tihar jail of India.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities were treating the political detainees inhumanly and keeping them with habitual criminals in jails. He said the authorities are using cheap tactics to break their resolve for freedom, but they have miserably failed to force them into submission.

Syed Ali Gilani, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and Democratic Freedom Party in their separate statements demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Altaf Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Peer Saifullah before Eid-ul-Fitr. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that Raja Merajudin Kalwal had all female members including his mother, wife, four daughters and mother-in-law at home, and there was no male member to look after them.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a religious gathering at Ahmed Nagar in Srinagar said that no power on earth could silence the voice of freedom emanating from every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir. He advised India to read writing on the wall that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute could be delayed by the dint of military might, but could not be denied for long.—KMS