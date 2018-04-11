Call for promotion of industry

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Minister Industries Sheikh Alla-u-Din has said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) will have to work harder for the promotion and protection of the industry throughout the province. He said that PSIC have to perform a proactive role in transfer of the plot after the death of owner and in this regard all legal requirements will have to be seen very carefully. He expressed these views while chairing PSIC’s 100th Board meeting, today in PSIC’s head office. All the Board Members approved previous meeting’s minutes and approved many agenda items of current meeting after detailed discussion. In Agenda items, approval of revised PC-I of small Industries, progress of CMSEC, construction of PSIC house( approval of revised building plan) progress of small works in small industries Estate Mandi Baha-u-din, Auctions proceedings of the PSIC properties of Gujranwala, Revised industrial Estate Policy, allotment of various plots and Up-gradation of Departmental posts were included.