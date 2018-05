Staff Reporter

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, has urged the provincial government for playing proactive role for welfare of the Overseas Pakistan.

Presiding over a departmental meeting here on Tuesday, Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission C Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that the Overseas Pakistanis are integral part of our society and playing a key role in strengthening of national economy.