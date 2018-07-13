Call for mutual responsibility during monsoon

Moomal Justin

The smell of the wet mud, the splitter-splatter of the water droplets, the cloudy skies, and the cool wind on your face, there is something about rains that can turn everything around us mesmerizing. Rains are a gift from nature to the world that not only beautifies everything around us but also transports us into a sense of peace and tranquillity. But as we know that a coin has two sides so dose the nature has.

Where it is so magnificent and so giving it also has another face which the people of Pakistan is quite aware of and the time I am referring to is the time of monsoon rains. On July 03 the record of rainfall broke. Though it was said to be pre-monsoon cycle but it caused a lot of damage to the Lahore city and its surrounding.

A total of 252 millimeters of rain has been recorded in the city within 24 hours which converted the streets of Lahore into the canals of Venice. The massive rainfall caused a serious damage to the infrastructure of Lahore city and the people of Lahore as well. Many people lost their lives, the electricity system was badly damaged and the traffic was critically distorted. People lost lives due to roof collapse and electrocution. The rainfall added fuel to fire when 150 electricity feeders tripping in the city, plunging different areas of the city into darkness. Moreover, the flow of traffic was severely affected as water accumulated in low-lying areas.

But all these happenings are not new. Almost every year such turmoil situation came where everything gets disturb due to heavy rainfall. The major cause of damage caused by pre-monsoon is due to the Pakistan metrological departments (PMD’s) outdated early warning systems. Recently, government has allocated Rs100 million for upgrading the early warning system of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) under the Public Sector Development Program 2017-18.

This new scheme of the Aviation Division’s is estimated worth Rs19.2 billionfor upgrading the warning systems. It is indeed the need of the hour to start this project as with each passing year the impact of climate change will continue to worsen. This time the good fortune of Lahore is commendable manoeuvre taken by current caretaker government who swiftly sprang into action when the city was in dismay. From the streets of Gulberg to the streets of Shadmanmultiple WASA tanks were deployed in order to clear the streets and dispensed the polluted and contaminated water back into the sewage of Lahore.

