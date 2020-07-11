Call for lifting ban on tourism immediately

Tourism in Pakistan Azad Kashmir should be opened immediately, said Tahir Oryazai, the Chairman All Pakistan Hotels, Guest Houses and Tourism Association, while addressing a crowded press conference at Karachi Press Club on Saturday. Chairman All Pakistan Hotels, Guest Houses and Tourism Association said that hotel and tourism should be given the status of regular industry and this industry should also be provided electricity on industrial tariffs. Interest free loans should be given to save the ruined hotel industry. All taxes on electricity and gas bills should be abolished ۔ Provincial sales tax should be abolished for at least five years. We should be given regular representation in Tourism Recovery Action Committee and National Tourism Coordination Board. Guest houses established in residential areas should be regularized. A law should be made for tourism. A full-time tourism minister should be appointed. Vice Chairman Shah Saud, Information Secretary and Vice President Asif Khan were also present during the press conference.