Call for introspection

Zaheer Bhatti

THE famed Notre Dame Cathedral described as a ‘Symphony in stone’, a unique work of art, grandeur and craftsmanship erected in France 850 years ago, went into flames charcoaling most of its upper crust and knocking down its apex, as huddled onlookers watched helplessly amid feelings of anguish, anxiety and pain over the destruction of considerable part of the Cathedral; a House of God by accidental fire one hopes. It saddened me as a Muslim as it did any Christian because it was a collective loss to humanity, also putting to halt millions of tourists visiting the incredible monument for its grandeur every year; leave alone the followers of the faith coming to worship and make confessions.

As I sat aghast staring at the flames over my TV screen, a strange feeling overawed me that if this empathy was generated within me regardless of my Faith over the Cathedral tragedy, why must one not probe world conscience as to what has torn humanity apart as we devour each other rather than share in love and co-exist in peace, before we all perish. Such unexplained natural and man-made disasters, be they the burning of a Church, Mosque, Monastery, Temple, a shrine, cold-blooded killings inside them or in the streets and market places, are all warnings from Providence. If we cannot avert inevitable accountability in the Hereafter, we at least can seek Divine intervention for its postponement with God’s mercies so that we may make amends. My prayers at that moment went out to souls torn asunder by the tragic inferno and hoped for early reclamation of the defaced Cathedral, as I asked forgiveness of the Almighty for waywardness of all human kind, and grant of direction.

Jasinda Ardern the New Zealand Premier who stole the hearts of the peace-loving world after her actions following the Christchurch tragedy, promptly and rightly rejected inferences suggesting that the Sri Lankan attacks killing over 350 and injuring as many, were in retaliation to the Christchurch Mosques killings. I for one wholeheartedly support Jasinda’s stance which looks at such gory happenings, to be actions of some madcaps and halfwits operating in the name of Religion erringly justifying their conduct, which God Almighty alone shall judge in the hereafter. Jasinda sits on other side of the fence against misleading insinuations passed on by sponsors and promoters of mercenary proxies used for State terrorism around the world to deliberately divert from their own objective of benefitting from the resulting chaos and de-stabilization.

I often wonder and now put it to my fellow beings, as to why so far the US, Israel and India; the very powers and forces which name certain individuals and groups as terrorists and promptly get them proscribed by the United Nations and seek to get grey or black-listed countries to which they belong by FATF; another of their handy-made forum, accusing them of failure to block terror funding; something the Imperialists themselves are guilty of fashioning as they have overtly done in financing their campaigns in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. They conveniently gloss over Daesh, Al-Qaeda, the TTP, Jindallah, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, BRAS a conglomerate of Balochi insurgents in Pakistan, and scores of others operating with various configurations under their own tutelage; financed, trained and used as proxies.

Such are the double standards that their interventions in other countries are projected as bringing peace and freedom whereas those supporting struggle for freedom against tyranny in Kashmir and Palestine are branded as abettors of terrorism to which the rest of the world simply acquiesces. Osama Bin Laden the Al-Qaeda architect imbued with the spirit of Jehad; once a US blue-eyed during the Russian invasion of Afghanistan, felt hurt at having been used and deserted by the US after Russian withdrawal, revolted against his mentors and was eventually reported eliminated. Daesh or the so-called ISIS the Islamic States of Iraq and Syria led by Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi a strayed religious fanatic was created as a breakaway faction out of Al-Qaeda by the US and unleashed in Iraq and Syria engaging in merciless killings and exploiting the simmering sectarian divide in the Islamic world. This led to the unfortunate confrontation between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran; a sinister objective successfully achieved by the Imperial powers to destabilize the Islamic world.

And whereas after dedicated defiance by both Iraq and Syria, Daesh which had captured sizeable chunks in these countries was wiped out and was on the run, has now been transplanted into Afghanistan as a parting kick by the US facing an embarrassing defeat at the hands of native Taliban who after an initial reversal in 2001 have reclaimed control over most of their motherland with the US looking for a graceful exit. While the Afghan Taliban have vowed to eliminate all mercenary enemy outfits including Daesh in a matter of months from its soil after the American withdrawal, one hopes for respite for neighbouring Pakistan from the so-called Tehreek Taliban Pakistan operating from its safe havens in Afghanistan with its network dismantled in Swat, Pakistan, as the TTP sought refuge in Afghanistan under the wings of RAW and NDS, the Afghan Intelligence.

With their main detractors and sponsors of State terrorism quitting the scene and peace returning to Afghanistan, it will be easier for both Pakistan and Iran bordering Afghanistan to deal with splinter groups like Jindallah, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Baloch mercenaries causing cross-border acts of killing, by mutual cooperation as recently outlined by the Pakistani and Iranian leadership, and to avail of the game-changing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by making Chahbahar and Gwadar ports complement each other. When that happens, the Jasinda Arderns of this age will commend efforts at bringing peace to this part of the world as an example for others to follow and make this world a better place to live in, as long as it lasts. It calls for introspection by us all, and to resolve doing our bit to make that happen.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.