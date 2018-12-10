Call for excluding daily use items from list of luxury items

Salim Ahmed

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) has demanded of the government to separate daily use items from the list of luxury items for ensuring provision of quality imported items to the consumers on reasonable price.

The demand was raised at the maiden meeting of the Standing Committee which held at the LCCI here on Monday with convener of the committee Ejaz Tanveer in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by Nafees ur Rehman Barry, Sheikh Khalid, Ali Tariq Matto, Zeeshan Bukhshi, Tariq Matto, Faisal Arshad, Khalid Mhmood, Ihsan Ullah, Kashif Javed, Waqas Arshad and Noman Usman.

The meeting reviewed various proposals to be submitted to the government with regard to their incorporation in the coming trade policy. Ejaz Tanveer asked the members to complete their proposals at the earliest for submission to the ministry concerned.

The meeting urged the government to separate luxury items from the daily use items to keep their prices reasonable. The meeting also urged the government to facilitate the importers who are paying taxes so they can fully play their role for the betterment of the national economy.

The participants of the meeting said that the importers who follow law while importing any items are not only contributing to the national kitty in shape of revenue but also providing livelihood to thousands of families directly and indirectly.

Share on: WhatsApp