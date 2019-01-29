Call for bridging gap between engineers, mathematicians

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that there was need to bridge gap between engineers and mathematicians and mathematicians should come forward to resolve relevant issues being faced in engineering field.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of first international conference on gravitation and cosmology organized by PU Department of Mathematics in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Group of Gravitation and Cosmology and others at Al Raazi Hall.

