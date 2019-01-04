Call for adopting better approach to community mobilization, networking

Disaster risk reduction goals

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood said that disasters often come without early warning therefore, we all must be fully prepared to cope with any emergent situation, however, natural calamities can be dealt with in a better manner through proper planning and coordinated efforts. “It is need of the hour to adopt better approach to community mobilization and networking to address disaster risk reduction goals through a coordinated participation and interactive process.”

He expressed these views in a seminar titled “Disaster Management Awareness: Investing today to save lives tomorrow” organized by School of Governance and Society (SGS), University of Management & Technology (UMT), Lahore. Director General UMT Abid Sherwani, Director School of Governance and Society Rahat-ul-Ain, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab Dr Shaukat, Assistant Professor Dr Aisha Azhar along with other faculty members and a large number of students also attended the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Khalid Mehmood said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab was endeavoring hard to establish socially responsible, healthy, safer and more resilient community on special directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Khalid revealed that in order to minimize disasters, PDMA Punjab has initiated Early Warning & Response System through satellite based connectivity. “PDMA had initiated Disaster Risk Reduction Program (DRRP) to ensure safety measures” he added.

