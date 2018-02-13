Call for exploiting true potential of youth

Provincial Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Jahangir Khanzada said that youth are the valuable asset of a country and the future of Pakistan is inextricably linked with its youth as they are the architect and builder of its destiny. Youth comprises of 60 per cent of the country’s total population and it is crucial to harness their potential in constructive ways for the development of country.

He said that secure and friendly environment is being provided to students at schools and colleges and in order to enable students to get higher education, scholarships are being provided under the Education Endowment Fund. “Punjab Educational Endowment Fund is a success story and a model of human development that is realizing the dreams of many who could never even dare to dream”, he added.

He said that Khadam-e-Punjab Zewar-e-Taleem Programme has been introduced in backward areas to improve enrollment and retention of girl students in public sector schools besides reducing gender disparities and enhancing female participation. Moreover, Daanish Schools have been established for boys and girls separately for provision of quality education to the poorest of the poor segment of the society.

He said the Government of Punjab is providing all-out resources for the development of sports facilities in the province as they are essential for the development of youth’s mental strength and physical fitness. “Promotion of sports is given due policy focus not only to channelize the energies of our youth positively but also as a means to achieve the development goals besides improving upon our human development index indicators” he added.

He expressed these words while addressing the first two-day International Conference at University of Lahore here on Monday. The conference was jointly organized by the University of Lahore and Government of the Punjab. Along with the Provincial Minister, General Shafaat and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the conference Nassem Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

The Provincial Minister said that youth are stakeholders in the country’s progress and development. The purpose of organizing the youth conference is to gather intellectuals from all the four provinces and to give them representation in policy formulation. He said that by taking benefits of their capabilities better policies can be framed. “Pakistan is a peaceful country and its youth have to raise the image of the country at the international level”, he added. While addressing the conference, General Shafaat said that National Youth Conference is a great effort not only to establish inter-provincial harmony but also to introduce the role of youth in national development of the country. CEO of the conference Naseem Achakzai briefed the audience about the aims and objectives of the conference and thanked the Provincial Minister for Punjab government’s cooperation.

