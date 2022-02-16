California passes bill to become sister state of Pakistan’s Punjab

NEW YORK – The California State Senate has passed a bill for the establishment of a sister state relationship between California and Punjab, Pakistan.

The bill is expected to increase the potential for educational, environmental and cultural cooperation between the two regions, said Pakistan Consulate General Los Angeles in a statement on Twitter.

The California State Senate has passed a Bill for the establishment of a sister state relationship between California and Punjab, Pakistan. The Bill is expected to increase the potential for educational, environmental and cultural cooperation between the two regions. — Pakistan Consulate General Los Angeles (@PakinLosAngeles) February 15, 2022

“A sister-state relationship between California and Punjab, Pakistan would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “These exchanges will have a positive impact for both regions.”

Punjab is Pakistan’s most populous province, with a population of about 110,000,000. It’s Capital, Lahore, is a cultural, historical, economic, and cosmopolitan center of Pakistan where the country’s cinema industry and much of its fashion industry are based. Agriculture continues to be the largest sector of Punjab’s economy and is the breadbasket of the country, similar to California.

“ACR 104 will open a new era of cooperation between the two states in multiple domains of mutual interest,” said Abdul Jabbar Memon, Consul General of Pakistan Los Angeles.

“I was born in a humble house in Punjab, Pakistan and got opportunity to progress and am happy and proud to call California my home for the rest of my life,” said Dr. Asif Mahmood. “Thrilled to see California and Punjab becoming sister states for more cooperation and opportunities for both Californians and Punjabis.”