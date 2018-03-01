Calibre authenticity

There is so much discussion regarding the authenticity of the “Calibre” document. Discussions about whether a “beta” version of the font was downloaded by the person who created this document.

I may remind the relevant authorities that NAB has been supplied with a specialised lab by the German government that has the ability to assess paper documents? And the lab can also ascertain the time of document creation using technology that measure paper and ink for aging. Such an assessment would put to rest all questions about the document and its authenticity.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

