Pakistani government has made changes in the income tax rate for individuals earning Rs200,000 or above each month in the budget for the next fiscal year.

With new changes demanded by International Monetary Fund, the government has reduced tax slabs from seven to six, which further burdened people earning Rs0.5 million per month or above.

The government made tweaks in the budget, to comply with IMF as the lender forced the federal government to impose taxes over Rs20 billion, calling it a progressive way.

Revised tax rates after changes in Finance Bill