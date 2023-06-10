Calculate income tax on your salary after Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – In this year’s budget, the government has announced exempting those earning up to Rs50,000 per month from paying income tax.

As the government refrained from putting any hefty taxes on the common man, it also proposed a steep increase in salaries and pensions for all government employees as the country is facing the worst economic crisis in recent times.

On one side the coalition government decided against putting more burden on the inflation-hit salaried class, experts, on the other hand, believe that it will be not easy to achieve revenue targets without taking stern taxation measures on retail and trading.

Revised tax rates for the salaried class are: