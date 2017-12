Rawalpindi

A cake cutting ceremony was held here at Chaklala Cantonment Board on Saturday in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion ,Station Commander Brigadier Shahzad Tanvir said they congratulate Christian community and feel pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmed on the occasion said that that Islam teaches the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony which is dire need of the hour.—APP