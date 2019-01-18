Caging birds

Birds in cages crave for freedom and companionship and often exhibit aggressive, neurotic and self-destructive behaviour as they languish in cramped cages. Because of their seemingly bad behaviour caused by their torturous conditions, people will often condemn them to living in dark corners, in basements or on balconies all the while locked inside of cages. Birds are known for their complex communication techniques, their beautiful feathers and their unique intelligence, but when we cage birds, then we take away their lives. Buying birds contributes to this horrible problem. Birds are meant to fly and be with their flock. If you are a bird lover, consider buying binoculars and going on bird-watching hikes or making a backyard oasis for your feathered friends. Never cage birds!

DEENA MANZOOR

Kech

