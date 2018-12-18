Caged women

It goes without saying that women in our society are living a life as a prisoner lives a life behind the bars. Allah the Almighty has given a huge status to the women in the world but still women are caged in the name of Islam and old traditions. Actually, there is no true existence of such discrimination in the name of gender rather it is one of the worst forms of ignorance in people. Women’s emotions, feelings and thoughts are suppressed in our society. They don’t get that respect, care, love etc which they actually deserve. They don’t have privileges and a significant state of life in the society. These are the reasons due to which the minds of women are psychologically ill. They are the victim of inferiority complex. They are always demotivated to do any special work.

A great example is Malala Yousuf Zai, who fought against these all miseries and broke the boundaries which caged her. She is an inspiration for all the women in our society to raise voice and fight for their rights. All women should join hands and fight for their rights .

NADIA ABBAS

Turbat Kech

