CAG holds Australian artist’s solo exhibition on life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margret Adamson Friday inaugurated an art exhibition “Illustrations on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” by Australian Pakistani artist Tusif Ahmad at COMSATS Art Gallery (CAG) in the COMSATS University Islamabad.

According to a statement issued here, inaugurating the exhibition, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson said that Pakistani artists like Tusif Ahmad form a great example of the diverse people-to-people connections between the two countries – engaging Australians and Pakistanis with Islamic art and cultural heritage. “Australia is the most ethnically diverse nation in the world, being home to people from all corners of the globe, including more than 60,000 Pakistanis and 600,000 Muslims. Islamic art in Australia represents a unique heritage, with the relics of the Macassan Traders of Northern Australia and the Afghan Cameleers of Central Australia, serving as the most celebrated of Australian Islamic legacies.

She said “Pakistan is also justifiably famous in Australia, and around the world, with its miniatures tradition and vibrant pop-art like genre of truck art.” Tusif Ahmad uses paper cutting technique to create his art work and is exhibiting a total of 19 art pieces which he has created over a five years’ time. Thanking the CAG for providing him a platform to exhibit his work, Tusif Ahmad said “ the process of cutting a paper and turning them into a beautiful design is my soul. The intricacy of the design and fragility of it when cut is mesmerizing. All of my pieces which I am bringing are completely hand cut, so all are unique and one of a kind.”

“I represent in my art, how different religions truly teach the same basic principles about love, compassion and empathy and how we must all embody those amazing qualities in life. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an inspiration for more than a billion people in the world. In honour of that, I have created these art pieces, representing the major events of his life.

I have done my best to visually represent things in the most succinct, yet complete manner.” Curator of COMSATS art Gallery, Farrah Mahmood expressed her great pleasure on commencement of this particular exhibition at her art gallery and was thankful to everyone for making the event successful. —APP

Related