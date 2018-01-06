CADRE course concludes

City Reporter

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday presided over the concluding ceremony of four-day course held for establishing Community Emergency Response Teams in all the union councils of Punjab.

The Community Actions for Disaster Response Emergency (CADRE) course was organised for capacity-building of 24 Rescue and Safety Officers (RSOs) so that they could be able to play key role in building safer communities across the Punjab by involving Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs). The course was concluded on final day followed by a 24 hours long practical disaster management exercise by involving all the participants in order to check their response in different phases so that the same could be replicated all over the Punjab.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the basic purpose of running such courses was to enhance capacity of the managers to maintain service standards in all districts of the Punjab. He further asked the Rescue and Safety officers (RSOs) to ensure establishment of CERT at every union council to further have first aider at every home, impart training to all CERTs, ensure CADRE training standards and follow directions for execution of CERT Plan for Year 2018.

The DG further appreciated Masters Trainers on organizing successful CADRE Course for middle-managers of the service. He stressed upon the Director MTC to continue organizing such courses for capacity building of the managers as such courses play a vital role in maintenance of standards of the Service and ensure safety of the communities.

Later, DG Rescue distributed commendatory certificates among the participants in the course.