Cadet college Mastung delegation visits IIUI

Staff Reporter

Only education can bring significant change as youth is precious asset of Pakistan to bring revolutionary development. This was stated by Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Acting President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) while meeting a 50-member delegation of Cadet College, Mastung Baluchistan.

Assistant Professor of Cadet College Mastung, IrshadGul was leading the delegation. Dr. Aqdas said hard working students are key factor for the stable country specially Baluchistan. He added that IIUI encourages induction of students at university and a quota has been announced for Baluchistan students.

On the occasion ,a documentary on IIUI was also played for the delegation. IIUI Vice President Dr. Muhammad Munir briefed students about the university, its academic programmes, research contributions and presence of foreign faculty members and students. Additional Director Academics Syed NaveedEhtisham and Students Advisor Dr. Tariq Javed were also present on the occasion. Later, the delegation also visited central library and faculties of the university.

