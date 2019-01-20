Cadet college entry test

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Two hundred sixty girl candidates from all over the country appeared at entry test for admission to Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, Shaheed Benazirabad.

The candidates contesting for sixty seats came from Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa, Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab provinces. Later talking to media Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College , Commander [r] Muhammad Shafique Ansari said that seats allocation contains nine seats for Nawabshah, 33 seats for other districts of Sindh and 20 seats for candidates fro Azad Kashmir, three provinces and armed forces.

He said that it was the third entry test since the inception of college. He said that college provides education from eighth to 12th class along with army training. He said that girls cadets passing out from this college have preference to serve in army, navy and air force apart from getting admission in engineering or medical colleges and universities. He said that cadets passing from here also become asset for defense institutions.

He said that facilities of extracurricular activities including sports, swimming and others are also provided to cadets.

