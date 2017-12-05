CADD to provide sports grounds to public sector schools: Maiza

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme would provide vast sports grounds to the public sectors schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Through this initiative, the government will promote physical activities among the students, said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD, Maiza Hameed on Monday. In an exclusive talk with APP, she said that now the students would have been the facilities of games at their schools besides the quality education.

The Phase-II of the education reforms programme would be completed in the current month, she said adding that the government in its present tenure would complete all phases. It is pertinent mention here that around 423 public sectors schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were being upgraded under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme by providing modern educational facilities to raise the standard of education. —APP

Related