CADD plans to initiate new programmes in ICT Schools

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has planned to initiate three new programs for ICT Schools under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme including compulsory training for teachers, nutrition programme for children and structuring of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Talking to APP here Friday, Advisor to PM Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza said that these programmes are in pipeline and would be started soon in the public sector schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said the first one is teachers training program under which around 10,000 teachers would be given compulsory training. CADD will finalize a criteria of training and teachers would be offered optional training courses which would be compulsory in their career to get promotions, he added.

He said that in second programme, CADD would structure the role and authority powers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). It will be decided that how much authority would be given to heads of the schools and the Area Education Officers (AEO) so that issues could be resolved at local level.—APP

