CADD fails to resolve persistent delay in salary of doctors, nurses

Zubair Qureshi

Owing to poor state of affairs at the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), around two dozen doctors, nurses and technical staff of two important institutions, Bone Marrow Transplant Centre (BMTC) and Cardiac Centre (CC) have not yet been paid their salaries for over past several months.

As per details, for the past two years, the CADD and the hospital administration have not paid salaries to some 9 senior doctors and nurses who had been performing their duties on contract basis while nearly twelve doctors and nurses at the BMTC are unpaid for the past 10. According to sources, PIMS administration could not comply with its orders of permanently hiring the CC employees.

The sources further said that the employees in hope of getting a permanent employee status continue their jobs. Open heart surgeries, heart bypass, angiography, angioplasty, ECO, ETT and several other medical facilities are being offered by the employees but despite all the efforts, the CADD authorities a few months back, through FIA got them declared illegal and also gave recommendation to dismiss all on jobs.

The doctors performing their services at the cardiac centre challenged the CADD recommendations in the Islamabad High Court that directed the hospital administration and CADD authorities and the standing committee of the parliament to grant them permanent status.

The doctors also adopted that they were not being paid for their services. They said if they were to be fired then why they were earlier given assurance that they would get permanent status. The doctors said the hospital management and CADD authorities took no action against them if they were illegally working at the centre.

The Islamabad High Court stopped the execution of the CADD recommendations/action against these doctors and granted them working permission.

On the other hand, it was learnt that the doctors and the staff at the BMTC had not been paid for the past 10 months. Sources were of the view that the CADD authorities two months back refused to give extension to the 12 member based staff working on contract basis at the Bone Marrow Transplant Centre of the PIMS. CADD informed PIMS hospital administration that CAD would not give further extension in contract to the 12 employees working at the BMTCt of the PIMS hospital.

However, in the letter, the CADD secretary raised the question if their contract was not extended who would then run the BMTC.

It may be mentioned here the liver transplant centre located within the premises of PIMS was also non-functional for the past six years and up till now, no technical staff and doctors could be hired for running it.