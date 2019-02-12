Cadbury announces sponsorship of Karachi Kings

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pakistan’s pioneer chocolate brand has announced the platinum sponsorship of Karachi Kings for the fourth season of Pakistan Super League which will commence on February 14, 2019.Karachi Kings will once again be led by the left arm spinner, Imad Wasim while Colin Ingram will be the Vice-Captain.

Cadbury Dairy Milk has established itself as the leading chocolate brand in Pakistan and was instrumental in establishing the chocolates category within the countryover the past two decades. Cadbury Dairy Milk with its platform of “KuchMeethaHojaye” (Let’s have something sweet) is associated with celebratory moments making a special place in the hearts of its consumers. This year, Cadbury Dairy Milk is connecting the people of Pakistan to the nation’s greatest passion point, cricket.

“We are committed to promoting sports in Pakistan and continue to lend our support to the most cherished sport and sporting event of the country, thus sponsoring Karachi Kings,” said Narmeen Khan, Managing Director, Mondeléz Pakistan Limited, “We therefore aim at becoming a facilitating force that helps revive and magnify cricket in Pakistan to its glorious state.”

Cadbury has been inventing, inspiring and investing in a nation of chocolate lovers and has been promoting opportunities for irrepressible joy now evident through their sponsorship of Karachi Kings.

The fourth season of PSL will have six teams competing, with 26 matches being played in Dubai and Sharjah after which the tournament will move to its final.

