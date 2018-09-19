CAD widens 10pc in July August: SBP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened by 10 percent to $2.721 billion during July – August 2018 as compared with deficit of $2.477 billion in the same months of the last year. According to statistics of Balance of Payment (BoP) issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, the CAD witnessed further widening to $2.721 billion during first two months of current fiscal year as compared with the deficit of $2.477 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) trade deficit was at 1.25 percent as exports registered growth of 5.05 percent and imports grew by 1.01 percent. While remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis grew by 13.45 percent to $3.966 billion during first two months of current fiscal year as compared with $3.496 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

