CAD, PakAid provide relief items to 100 orphans, poor

Our Correspondent Chitral

Creative Approach for Development (CAD) and Pak Aid, a Lahore-based NGO, distributed relief items to 100 orphans, widows and Khateebs here on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner Chitral Saqalain Saleem was the chief guest on the occasion.

CAD Chairman Shahzada Mudassir-ul-Mulk and officials of the Pakistan Aid, people from different walks of life, elders of the areas were also present.

Before distributing relief items, the Chairman of the CAD Shahzada Mudassir-ul-Mulk along with Assistant Commissioner Saqalain Saleem visited the hostel of orphans wherein 30 orphans are staying.

These children are being taught basic modern education as well as religious sciences and regular arrangements have been made for their prayers, recitation and reading.

Addressing the occasion, AC Chitral Saqalain Saleem appreciated the services of CAD. He said that since the government agencies have very limited resources and due to less budget they cannot solve the problems of all the people but the NGOs are working side by side with the government to help the needy people which is definitely commendable.

He thanked CAD and Pak Aid for helping the orphans, widows and Khateebs of various masajids of Chitral. He said due to the spread of corona and lockdown many people were severely affected.

Addressing the function, Shahzada Mudassir-ul-Mulk said that his organization has been working for the welfare of orphans children since 2009.

Maulana Amaidain provided free land for the new hostel where 30 orphans from the Lower and Upper Chitral districts living with free accommodation and education.

He also requested all the philanthropists and donor agencies to donate some money in their earnings for the orphans children who have no support.

Later on, the chief guest distributed the relief goods among the needy people. AC Chitral Saqalain Saleem said that NGOs should also come forward and in this hour of need, they should continue to help government agencies as well as deserving people.

He said, we are grateful to the organization for including orphans and khateebs as well as widows in the Ramadan relief package of food items.