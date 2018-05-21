Cache of arms, ammunition buried underground recovered

The Sindh Rangers recovered cache of arms, ammunition buried underground during intelligence based operation (IBO) here on Sunday.

The Rangers on an intelligence tip-off conducted operation in Raja Wali Muhammad Goth of Old Golimar in Karachi.

During operation, the paramilitary troops recovered three SMGs, 12 magazines, two Aawan bombs and over 2500 bullets of different bores buried underground.

Security sources said that the arms, ammunition was hidden by miscreants of Uzair Baloch group of Lyari Gangwar and was to be used for terrorists activities and creating uncertainty in the city—INP

