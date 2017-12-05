CAC Summit to promote agri sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The 3rd CAC Pakistan Summit & Exhibition has been started at Expo Centre Lahore with the objective to promote agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid inaugurated the Exhibition along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Director China Council for Promotion of International Trade Isabel Dong, Chairman Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) Saad Akbar, Secretary Agriculture M. Mehmood, Convener LCCI Standing Committee and former Chairman of PCPA Javaid Saleem Qureshi and Executive Committee Members.

Hundreds of people attended the opening ceremony and expressed deep interest in agri products displayed at stalls, set up by the Chinese, Pakistani and other international companies.

The LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid highlighted the need and importance of a well performing and high yielding agriculture sector. In case of Pakistan, its significance is not only vital but also critical to ensure viability of economy and long term growth.

He said “we are aware of limitation of resources, extent of challenges and lack of awareness & drive among the farmers to move to modern technologies in agriculture sector. It is high time that whatever is possible and viable, it must be opted, adopted and applied to improve the present scenario.”

The LCCI president said that for that matter, we desperately require locally developed as well as imported solutions in the fields of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, agriculture machineries and equipment etc.

We are glad that our Chinese friends who have developed cost effective solutions in these areas, are offering these solutions at reasonable rates to us.

He mentioned that owing to last two editions of CAC Pakistan, the local manufacturers of pesticides improved their products by way of importing Chinese machinery and now they are exporting to Middle East and African countries. This is a great breakthrough and we expect that it will motivate other sub-sectors related to fertilizers, hybrid seeds, agriculture machineries etc., to follow their footsteps.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that it is encouraging to see that more Chinese and Pakistani companies and exhibitors have participated in this event which is indicative of this fact that last two editions of CAC Pakistan has set the right foundation.

Director CCIPT Isabel Dong said that tributes to the Lahore Chamber for collaborating with CCPIT to organize third edition of CAC exhibition.

She expressed the optimism that next year more and more Chinese and Pakistani companies ould be taking part in CAC exhibition. She said that Pakistan is a land of opportunities.