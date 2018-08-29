Cabinet to be expanded after presidential elections

8 to 10 ministers expected to be inducted

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

In the second phase, federal cabinet is likely to be expanded with inclusion of eight to ten new members probably after the presidential elections which are due on the fourth of next month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet currently includes sixteen ministers and five advisers. However, several key ministries lie vacant. According to sources, the prime minister was briefed that several ministries have no heads which is hampering their work.

Ministries of transportation, power division, privatisation, national food security, statistics and water resources do not have a minister which is why important decisions pertaining to them cannot be made, the sources further discussed about the briefing held with PM Imran.

PM Imran then gave the nod and directed that appointments be made on the vacant ministries, sources said.

Following his directives, eight to 10 ministers are expected to be inducted in the cabinet next month, they added. A day earlier, PM Imran decided to appoint Sheheryar Afridi minister of state for interior. On August 20, when PM Imran’s cabinet was sworn-in he had retained the interior portfolio.

