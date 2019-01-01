Cabinet reshuffle in Saudi Arabia

Shahid M Amin

A big Cabinet reshuffle was announced in Saudi Arabia on December 27, 2018. The Saudi law requires that the Cabinet be replaced or re-appointed every four years, but this reshuffle may be related to an internal struggle for power. Crown Prince Muhammad has come under severe criticism following the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist, at the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul on October 2. It was without doubt a planned murder that involved direct participation by senior Saudi security officials. The official Saudi position, on the issue, is that this was a ‘rogue’ operation by officials who exceeded their instructions and that Crown Prince Muhammad personally had no involvement. The Government next detained 21 Saudi nationals and dismissed two senior officials, closely associated with Prince Muhammad, and some of them are being charged with having committed the murder. King Salman also ordered the restructuring of the intelligence services.

The murder became a big issue in the international media which, by and large, accused the Crown Prince of ordering it. In USA, some top political figures in the Republican Party of President Trump, including Senator Lindsey Graham, have similar views. The US Senate passed a Resolution on December 13 holding Prince Muhammad personally responsible for the death of Khashoggi and voted to apply sanctions against Saudi Arabia. However, President Trump has refused to put the blame on Prince Muhammad, evidently motivated by the US need to maintain the important strategic and economic relations with Saudi Arabia. Important Western states, while critical of the murder, are similarly reluctant to disturb their important relations with Saudi Arabia. But the Khashoggi murder has dented the reputation of Prince Muhammad and Saudi Arabia. At a G-20 meeting on November 30 in Buenos Aires, he seemed relatively isolated, with only Russian President Putin greeting him warmly. The Saudi Crown Prince has since paid official visits to several Arab countries, showing that relations with them remained unaffected. He is likely to visit Pakistan in February 2019.

The cabinet reshuffle in Saudi Arabia has seen the appointment of Ibrahim al Assaf as the new Foreign Minister, while the incumbent Adel al-Jubeir has been demoted as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Like al-Jubeir, Assaf has a long Washington background, having served as Saudi representative to IMF and the World Bank. Holding MA and PhD degrees from US universities, Assaf was for two decades the Saudi Finance Minister. The idea clearly seems to be to replace the tainted al-Jubeir by a new face, but one who is well-known to the US and other countries. Assaf will bring a lot of experience to his new job and could be a sobering influence on the impulsive Crown Prince. He will have to act in tandem with al-Jubeir, who is more knowledgeable in international politics.

An intriguing change is the appointment of a new head of National Guard, which is a kind of alternative army, or Praetorian Guard, protecting the royal family. For nearly fifty years, Prince/later King Abdullah was the commander of National Guard. After his death, his son Prince Miteb became its head but was removed within a year. Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz al Muqrin was appointed the head in late 2017 but has now been replaced by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz. He is young and inexperienced and seen as a carbon copy of Prince Muhammad. This strengthens the latter’s hold on power. Three changes of head within two years in National Guard are not a sign of stability and suggest that personal loyalty and not expertise is the determinant of getting ahead. Another key appointment is that of Musaid Al Aiban as National Security Adviser. He is also US-educated and a graduate of Harvard University. One key post has, however, not yet been filled i.e. appointment of a new Deputy Crown Prince.

In the reshuffle, King Salman also ordered the reconstitution of two bodies –the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and the Council of Political and Security Affairs. Crown Prince Muhammad will, however, continue to head them. The latter body will supposedly operate like an interagency advisory council for the Crown Prince, enabling him to have access to diverse viewpoints for his guidance. These changes are seen as moves to handle problems like the flight of foreign investment, the bad press for Saudi Arabia, and the unprecedented US Senate rebuke of Saudi Arabia to prevent any new weapons transfers so long as Muhammad bin Salman remains in charge. It remains to be seen whether these personnel changes signal a real change of direction in the kingdom’s policies e.g. towards the Yemen war and the intolerance of internal dissent. His touted Vision 2030 is said to be facing opposition from several entrenched interests and the future of Saudi economic reform may be slower, but it might also be based upon greater consensus. Muhammad bin Salman is still the decider in Saudi policy but he might now have to act with greater deliberation. For decades, Saudi Arabia was seen as a model of political stability but ever since the appointment of Crown Prince Muhammad in 2017, things have become more unpredictable. He superseded numerous older and more experienced princes. Soon after his appointment, the country has seen unprecedented, almost frenetic changes, particularly in the attitude towards women, who have been allowed more freedom than ever before, as a part of social liberalization. The vigilante religious police have been disbanded. The reaction of the highly orthodox religious circles is so far muted but it could be simmering below the surface, as happened in the Makkah incident of 1979. His foreign policy has been controversial and led to Saudi embroilment in a wasteful war in Yemen, an unnecessary dispute with Qatar (a fellow Gulf State) and increase in tensions with Iran. The Khashoggi affair was a self-inflicted calamity. Crown Prince Muhammad must be credited for bringing the overdue social reforms; and his Vision 2030 can transform Saudi Arabia in diverse fields. But he needs to move forward with all due deliberation while formulating policies.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

