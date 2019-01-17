Cabinet removes names of Bilawal, Murad from ECL

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal cabinet on Thursday ordered the removal of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the exit control list in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict released on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet’s meeting that discussed a 17-point agenda.

Federal Law Minister Barrister Faroogh Naseem briefed the cabinet about legal aspects of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The minister said that it was constitutional responsibility of the government to implement the apex court’s verdict.

The cabinet’s move came a day after the Supreme Court released a 24-page written verdict, directing the federal government to take the names of Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah off the ECL for the time being in the fake bank accounts case.

The top court referred the fake accounts case to NAB to investigate further.

The cabinet was also briefed on the supply and demand and prices of the cement industry.

