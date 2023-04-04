Cabinet rejects SC verdict in elections delay

Terms decision ‘non implementable; Tarar says ruling to worsen political crisis

Federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday rejected Supreme Court’s verdict on delay in Punjab elections.

A federal cabinet session considered the decision of the apex court for holding elections in Punjab anddeclared the court’s decision as a ‘minority verdict’ and ‘non implementable’.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a minority verdict, which is why the cabinet rejects it,” the sources in the federal cabinet said.

The top court’s decision, as per the sources, is not enforceable. The government would raise its voice in parliament regarding the verdict, the sources added. It was also decided in the meeting that the coalition parties in power will talk about the apex court’s decision in parliament, they added.

In the meeting, the cabinet decided to present its position on the verdict. Meanwhille, addressing a presser following the SC’s announcement of the verdict, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Supreme Court’s verdict in the election delay case, will further fuel constitutional and political crises in the country.

Tarar regretted the decision of the three-member bench of the apex court saying it will further aggravate the constitutional and political crises. “Eyebrows are being raised over the six judges’ bench of the court formed today,” law minister said while addressing a press conference. He appealed the chief justice to “unite the house, none will be able to object over the united decisions”, he said. “Still, we have time to constitute the full court bench for resolution of the matter,” he added. The law minister raised questions over case proceedings. He said that the nation has witnessed a division among judges.

Tarar once again prayed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a thirteen-member bench to hear the recent important matters pertaining to the law and constitution.