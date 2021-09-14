Cabinet rejects propose 10% increase in MPs salaries

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Federal cabinet in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected the proposal to give 10 percent adhoc relief in basic salaries to the parliamentarians.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Minister for Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that this decision to reject the proposal to give 10 percent adhoc relief in basic salaries to the Chairman Senate, the Deputy Chairman Senate, the Speaker National Assembly, the Deputy Speaker and other parliamentarians is in line with the government s austerity drive.

The cabinet decided not to raise the salaries of the lawmakers. The salaries to remain unchanged, the federal cabinet decided.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had forwarded the matter related to the salary raise of lawmakers to the federal cabinet.

The information minister said that improving the justice system is on the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said this matter will now be discussed in the Cabinet Committee on law and then these reforms will be enforced.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his resentment over delay in procurement of wheat. He directed the provinces including Punjab to take steps for the release of wheat stocks. Chaudhary was confident that the prices of wheat flour will gradually come down in the wake of issuance of wheat release schedule by Punjab

. The cabinet was informed that 5G will be launched in the country next

year and several companies are showing interest in it.

PM Imran Khan directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure quality telecom services in every nook and corner of the country. Alluding to the cyber-attack on the website of

FBR, the Information Minister said that inquiry has revealed that most of the data remained safe.

He said the FBR has now hired a company for protection of data. He said the Ministry of Information Technology informed the cabinet that one million attacks have so far been carried out on our websites this year, which were foiled by the NTC.

He said Pakistan has a comprehensive framework for cyber security which is further being strengthened.

On the proposal of tariff policy board, the cabinet approved reduction in additional customs duty on auto parts from seven to two percent to promote indigenous production of vehicles.

He said additional customs duty on heavy commercial vehicles has also been reduced from seven to two percent.

The cabinet approved the proposed Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Act for the establishment of Quaid-e-Azam Foun-dation.

The cabinet decided to introduce comprehensive reforms in the criminal justice system. Minister for Law Farogh Naseem gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the proposed criminal law reforms.

He said these reforms will change the entire system of criminal justice and address matters relating to delay in trials and registration of FIRs.

