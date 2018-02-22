Cabinet rejects NEPRA’s advise

Revision of power tariff

Islamabad

The Federal Cabinet has rejected the recommendation by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for upward revision of power tariff and decided to maintain the existing power tariff.

The Cabinet took this decision while discussing rationalization of power tariff of its meeting in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair. The Cabinet reiterated its resolve to promote foreign investment which will help increase economic growth and create job opportunities.

The federal cabinet also decided to provide all possible facilities to those Afghan refugees who want to return voluntarily to their own country.

The meeting emphasized that the international community should fulfill its obligations to ensure smooth repatriation of Afghan Refugees.—TNS