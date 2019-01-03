Cabinet refers issue to review body for advice

172 people on ECL

The Federal Cabinet Wednesday decided to refer the list of 172 people, whose names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), to a review committee of the Interior Ministry for formal scrutiny and recommendations.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told journalists that the cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, took stock of the issue of inclusion of 172 people in the ECL in light of the Supreme Court’s observations and decided to refer it to the ECL Review Committee, working under the Ministry of Interior.

The decision to include or exclude the names in the ECL would be taken according to the recommendations of the committee, which would give a briefing to the cabinet next week, he added.

Fawad said it was a bitter reality of the past that the persons, who could have proved helpful in investigations, escaped from the country in the prime minister’s aeroplane.

The minister said the cabinet also decided to expedite the process of privatization of Haveli Bahadur Shah, Lakhra Coalmine and Services Hotel Lahore, besides divestment of government shares in petroleum companies and K-Electric.

The cabinet also established a land bank committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, which would identify 150 prime state properties for use in various public sector projects and submit its report in the next meeting. Some 9,442 kanals unused land had already been identified at the federal level, 56,000 kanals in Punjab and 5,258 kanals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said.He said the cabinet also accorded approval to three additional posts of judges in the Islamabad High Court to increase the number of its judges to nine, in addition to the chief justice.

The minister said a Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council had been established, which would work under Dr Sania Nishtar to coordinate activities of various institutions at federal and provincial levels related to poverty alleviation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the federal government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by the people of Karachi including transport, potable water, sewerage, housing and others, and would play its effective role in addressing these issues. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here to review the progress on federal government’s development projects in Karachi.

The prime minister said Karachi being the economic hub of Pakistan had pivotal role in the country’s economic stability and development.

