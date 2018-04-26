Cabinet okays various agenda items

Islamabad

The federal cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval for amendments in the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act, 1973 and placement of the amended bill before the Parliament.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting of federal cabinet held here at the PM Office. The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy during its meetings held on April 2 and 3.

It accorded approval to Special Forces Training Agreement between Nigerian Air Force and Pakistan Army for training in Nigeria. The cabinet ratified recommendation of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in respect of proposed amendments in Rule 26 of the Drug (Licensing, Registering & Advertising) Rule, 1976 and Amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) Rules, 1961. It also accorded approval for appointment of Kamran Basharat Mufti, District and Sessions Judge, as Presiding Officer in the Intellectual Property Tribunal, Islamabad.

Approval was accorded for repatriation of Azam Anwar Baloch, Judge, Special Court (CNS.I), Karachi and appointment of Ghulam Mustafa Memon, District and Sessions Judge (BS-21) as Judge Special Court (CNS.I), Karachi in his place.

The cabinet approved appointment of Shahid Masood Manzar as Chairman of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue.

It maintained its earlier decision to dissolve the Engineering Development Board of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The cabinet accorded approval for signing of the following Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs):

MoU on Electronic Origin Data Exchange between Customs Administration under China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement;

– MoU between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus and the Customs Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan on cooperation in exchange of Customs Statistics Data Bilateral Trade.

– MoU between the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan and Office of Auditor General of Nepal on cooperation in Public Sector Auditing.

– MoU between Department of Auditor General of Pakistan and Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in Public Sector Auditing.