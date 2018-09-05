Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has set up task forces to bring back looted money stashed abroad and improve the country’s education system, Geo reported.

The cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed an eight-point agenda on Wednesday.

“The cabinet has decided to establish a task force to bring back money illegally stashed abroad by Pakistanis. A unit has been established at the Prime Minister House to overlook the process,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media after the meeting.

“The task force will submit a report to the prime minister and Supreme Court once after two weeks.”

“The government has also announced a reward of Rs20 million for anyone who identifies a Pakistani illegally owning property worth Rs1 billion abroad,” he added.

Chaudhry said that the names of whistle-blowers would not be disclosed.

The cabinet has also decided to establish a task force to improve the education system, he said. The task force, he added, would be headed by Federal Minister of Federal Education and Heritage Shafqat Mehmood.

Chaudhry assured that private school fees would be reduced and provincial governments would be asked to streamline it.

The prime minister has also given his approval to ban corporal punishment in schools, Chaudhry added.

The information minister further announced that the cabinet had accorded its approval to abolish discretionary funds of ministries and divisions.

Discretionary funds worth Rs80 billion have been abolished, he said and added that this money will go back to the Parliament.

The information minister further said that the cabinet has decided to take measures to improve relations with overseas Pakistanis.