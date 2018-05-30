Cabinet okays security, transport, films, culture policies

Islamabad

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Internal Security Policy 2018-2023, National Transport Policy of Pakistan, 2018, National Films Policy and National Culture Policy.

The federal cabinet which met here at the PM House with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair approved the appointment of Managing Director NESPAK and the Board of Directors of National Security Printing Corporation of Pakistan (NSPC).

Appointment of DG Civil Aviation Authority, on acting charge basis, was also approved in the meeting.

The meeting ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meetings held on 17-05-2018 and 24-05-2018.

Decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy taken during its meetings held on 7,8,9,10,11 and May 14, 2018 were ratified.

The meeting also ratified the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in its meetings held on 23rd & 24th May, 2018.

The cabinet approved Memorandum of Agreement between the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan and the Department of Trade and Industry Government of the Republic of Philippines on rice trade.

The meeting approved the name of Mr Mujeeb Ahmed Khan for appointment as the Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan. Re-Constitution of IPO Policy Board was approved.

The federal cabinet also approved appointments of Raja Qamar-uz-Zaman, District and Sessions Judge, as Judge, Banking Court-II Multan; Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, D&SJ, as Judge, Banking Court-I Lahore, Muzzamil Shah Khattak, D&SJ, as Judge, Banking Court-II, Peshawar; Aamer Nazir Bhatti, D&SJ, as Judge, Banking Court, Abbottabad; Arshad Hussain Bhutta as Judge Special Court (Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling) Rawalpindi; and appointment of Judicial Member (BS-21) Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-II and Bench-III, Karachi.

Appointment of four Members on the Board of Governors of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan was approved.

The meeting approved expansion and appointments to the Board of Governors of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

The Federal Cabinet approved issuance of Charter License, Class-II (Domestic) to K-2 Airways (Pvt) Ltd.

Discussing the issue of Cane Purchase Receipt, the meeting emphasized the need for streamlining the payment mechanism to the farmers and suggested that the provincial governments may ensure that instead of being issued CPRs or blank paper receipts, bank cheques should be issued to the farmers by the sugar mills. The meeting approved a proposal for transfer of the subjects of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, Youth Activities and Movements and Scholarship Schemes from Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.—APP