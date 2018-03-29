Cabinet okays prevention of smuggling of migrants act

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018, under which the human trafficking can be controlled.

The meeting of cabinet was held under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday.

Pakistan is among the 10 countries whose nationals attempt irregular migration using fraudulent documentation. According to an old records of FIA between July and August 2015, the number of people deported to Pakistan was 18,958 and persons deported from Iran, Turkey, Greece, Oman and Spain was 2,230. This gives some indication of the increasing number of people vulnerable to exploitation. The past record mentioned can help us to understand the sensitivity of the issues.

In past year 2016, Pakistan was put under the Tier-2 Watch List for the third consecutive year by the US. The Trafficking in Persons Report brought out annually under the US domestic law (Trafficking Victims Protection Act- TVPA) that deals with trafficking globally notes that Pakistan does not fully meet the TVPA’s minimum standards though it is making efforts.

The number of victims of severe forms of trafficking is significantly high and the country has failed to provide evidence of increased efforts to curb trafficking crimes which include bonded labour.

Though Pakistan has ratified the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime, it is not a signatory to the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, nor has it signed the Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air.

It also approved appointment of Mr. Ghulam Taqi Sajid as Chairman, Drug Court, Islamabad.

The Federal Cabinet also approved extradition agreements for transfer of sentenced persons between Pakistan and China, Saudi Arabia. The meeting approved an inter-government agreement for rendering of services by NADRA to Somalia for the development of Somali National Identification System.

Appointment of Mr. Mohammad Akram, District and Sessions Judge, as Judge, Special Court (Control of Narcotic Substances), Rawalpindi was also approved.

Appointment of Mr. Abdul Aleem Memon as Director General Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority was also approved.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Mr. Fida Mohammad Wazir as Managing Director, Public Procurement Regulatory authority (PPRA).

Appointment of Mr. Mohammad Naveed as Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was approved. It was decided that the newly appointed Member (Finance) would also work as Chairman PTA for three months.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to delete 11 items from the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority while 03 items would be added to the list. The items added to Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme include liquid tea/coffee whitener, powder tea/coffee whitener and refined palm olein.

The Cabinet accorded its approval to notify Maximum Retail Prices of 139 new additional pack sizes of already registered drugs which will help reducing the prices of these drugs.