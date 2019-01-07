Cabinet okays injured persons treatment bill

Staff Reporter

The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the ‘Injured Persons Treatment Bill’ and announced that the government would bear all the costs for treatment of injured people across the province.

“The provincial government will bear the cost regardless of the status of the hospital – whether public or private – or nature of the injury – whether in an accident, calamity or any other incident,” the cabinet was apprised in the meeting presided over by Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at New Secretariat in Karachi. The law, first of its kind in the country, would be applicable all over the province, it added.

Share on: WhatsApp