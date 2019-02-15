Cabinet okays 1.2b riyal deal with Saudi Development Fund

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday during which approval was granted for the signing of multiple agreements in the water and power sectors with the visiting Saudi delegation over the weekend, cabinet sources said.

The sources said that the summary for a 1.207 billion-riyal Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Fund for Development regarding funds for five power projects was placed before the cabinet for approval in the meeting.

The sources said that projects which will receive funds under the agreement include: Diamer-Bhasha Dam (377.5 million riyals), Mohmand Dam (300m riyals), Shounter hydropower project (240m riyals), Jamshoro power project (153.7m riyals) and Jagran hydropower project (131.2m riyals).

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will be visiting Islamabad on Feb 16 and 17 along with a hefty delegation of royals, ministers and businessmen at the prime minister’s invitation.

During his stay, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign a number of agreements and 8 MoUs related to diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The Saudi cabinet had granted its minister of energy, industry and mineral resources and his deputy to wrap up talks and sign MoUs with Pakistani officials for the development of renewable energy projects, studies into investment opportunities in the petrochemical and recycling, and mineral resources sectors.

The meeting decided to give a historic welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince and his delegation as they will arrive here on February 16 on an official visit of Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A six-member delegation of the Saudi government arrived in the capital ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan on February 16. He is visiting the country on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Saudi delegation will oversee the arrangements for the Prince Salman’s two-day visit.

