Cabinet last meeting approves various decisions

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired last meeting of the incumbent Cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday and approved a number of decisions and appointments.

The decisions ratified by the Cabinet include:

I) Decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization in its meeting held on 25-05-2018,

II) Decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 30th and 31st May, 2018,

III) Decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in its meeting held on 29-05-2018,

IV) Decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in its meeting held on 30-05-2018,

V) The Cabinet accorded approval to sign Agreements of Shanghai Cooperation Organization during the Heads of State Meeting at Qingdao China to be held on 9-10 June, 2018,

VI) Appointments of Chairman (BS-21) in Drug Court Balochistan, Quetta and appointment of Member (Engineering) in Capital Development Authority, Islamabad were approved,

VII) Approval for placement of University of Islamabad Bill, 2017 before Parliament was also accorded,

VIII) Appointment of Auditors for Financial Year ending on 30th June, 2018 in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan was approved,

IX) Nomination of Mr. Sher Afgan Khan, Additional Secretary as Director on Board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and,

X) Amendment in Rules of Business, 1973 in Pursuance of Cabinet Decision in Case No.249/17/2018 dated 25th April, 2018 was approved.

Cabinet also accorded approval for establishment of Public Private Partnership Authority.

The Cabinet, while discussing the paucity of water for the Kharif season crops, approved a proposal for provision of power to the farmers operating tube-wells at a flat rate for next three months.

Reforms package for the purpose of transforming Kashmir Council into an advisory body, as decided by the National Security Committee, was presented before the Cabinet. The Cabinet accorded approval for tabling of the reforms before the AJ&K Legislative Assembly.