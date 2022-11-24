Cabinet hails Loss and Damage Fund

A crucial meeting of the federal cabinet was held at PM House in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Almost all the members of the federal cabinet including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Aminul Haq, Asad Mahmood, Malik Ahmad Khan, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Israr Tareen were in attendance.

The Cabinet members showered praise on the setting up of Loss and Damage Fund at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, terming it a major achievement of the government on foreign front.

The Cabinet members also offered Fateha for the deceased mother of PM’s Principal Secretary Tauqeer Shah. They prayed for the security personnel martyred in terrorist incidents recently.